4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $599,900

Rural setting on 2.17 acres in the Sun Prairie School District minutes from downtown. This fully renovated 4-bedroom, 2/2.5 bath home includes the following updates: kitchen expansion, new kitchen appliances, oversized quartz island and countertops, subway tile backsplash, lighting fixtures through entire home, carpet, French oak engineered hw floors, LL bar with granite countertop, entire interior painted. New furnace, pressure tank, drain field and additional septic tank. 3 outbuildings including a huge barn with new LED lights and a gym area with 2 basketball hoops, and an insulated 2-car detached garage. Attached garage has storage galore. Yard is filled with perennials, numerous trees, including apple and pear trees. Enjoy the huge deck, 3-season porch, and gorgeous views! Must See!

