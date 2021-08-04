4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $599,900

Rare opportunity in Savannah Valley!! Grand entry with vaulted ceilings welcomes you into the open floor plan. Ample cabinetry and counter space in the eat-in-kitchen. Formal dining, living with gas fireplace and expansive windows looking out to the large three-quarter acre lot. A large screened-in deck great for entertaining, main floor laundry, heated 4 car heated garage with direct access to the basement. Second floor offers three bedrooms each with their own bathroom. Primary en-suite offers two walk-in closets, expansive primary bath with double sink vanity, walk-in shower and separate jetted tub. Sun Prairie Schools!! The above ground pool can stay or go the choice is yours!