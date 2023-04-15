Better than brand new!!! Everything is ready to move right in! Immaculately kept 4 bed, 2 bath home is just waiting for you! Upgrades throughout! A stunning kitchen that will make you want to cook at home! Gas fireplace for those chilly nights. Plenty of room for entertaining, inside and out! Basement plumbed for bath. This is one that you definitely need to add to your "must see" list!
4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $500,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Former Waupun standout and Southern Illinois' leading scorer Marcus Domask has picked where he plans to transfer. Here's what we know.
Emily Breidenbach, 32, of the Chetek Police Department and Hunter Scheel, 23, of the Cameron Police Department, were killed in a traffic stop …
Neither team has budged since both sides acknowledged a deal was likely to occur.
Franchisee Sammy Nixon said the restaurant isn't completely finished yet, but they're "closing in on it."
The trend of area players leaving Wisconsin continues as Teagan Mallegni is joining an area rival in committing elsewhere.