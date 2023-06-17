Better than brand new!!! Everything is ready to move right in! Immaculately kept 4 bed, 2 bath home is just waiting for you! Upgrades throughout! A stunning kitchen that will make you want to cook at home! Gas fireplace for those chilly nights. Plenty of room for entertaining, inside and out! Basement plumbed for bath. This is one that you definitely need to add to your "must see" list!
4 Bedroom Home in Marshall - $435,000
