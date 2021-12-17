A rare find these days - Lake Monona Waterfront property! Starting with the stunning views of the Capitol, Monona Terrace & the Madison skyline, you can enjoy the beautiful days & evenings in the fenced-in yard or from under the screened-in gazebo. The stunning 2nd floor primary suite w/ a separate sitting/workout area is perfectly set up for taking in full views of the investment you just made. The 2nd floor also features the laundry & 2 more bdrms. Aside from the views & all the natural light, the main floor also features numerous updates, dual sitting/dining areas & 4th bdrm/office (no closet). Parking pad allows for up to 3 cars + 1 in front of 2 car garage. Close to Olin Park, bike path, downtown & easy Beltline access.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $999,900
