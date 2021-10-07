 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $900,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $900,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $900,000

Stunning Shorewood Hills home has been meticulously maintained by the same owner for 50 years. Many updates & tons of natural light, this 2-story colonial features 3 beds up w/amazing primary suite w/newly remodeled spa like bath, balcony w/Dutch doors & bonus space for nursery, dressing room, or office. ML features timeless kitchen & breakfast nook over-looking beautiful backyard & adjacent dining room. 1st Fl also includes large living room w/wood burning fireplace, wonderful sunroom, study, ½ bath & mudroom. Flex bonus room for 4th ensuite bedroom, family room or playroom. There are hardwood floors under the upstairs carpet (except small portion in primary bedroom). Landscaped front & backyard, 2-car garage. Walkable to shopping, golf, schools, pool, parks & hospitals.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rounds of thunderstorms drench the Southeast

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics