Beautiful custom 1970’s brick colonial style home in Parkwood Hills area. Located on the corner of two cul-de-sacs in a quiet area with no through streets. Home includes two parcels for a total of 0.72 acres. Second parcel has potential to be resurveyed as a separate buildable lot. Home has 4 bedrooms 2.5 baths (plus basement 0.5 bath), formal dining and living room with fireplace, large open family room and adjoining kitchen with breakfast area, main floor study, full basement with garage access, over-sized two-car garage and large patio overlooking a spacious backyard. Tile flooring in kitchen, family room, half bath and entry way. Walnut paneling in family room and study. Walking distance to Owen Conservancy and convenient location near shopping, schools, and easy access to downtown.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $795,000
