4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $785,000

Terrific opportunity to make your mark on this classic, colonial situated on quiet street in Shorewood Hills. Extremely well-maintained home with remodels done by architect Arlan Kay is loaded with natural light & hardwood floors w/ ideal layout. Main level features large living room w/fireplace, kitchen that opens to family room, formal dining, mudroom & ½ bath. Upper level accessed by dual staircases, includes 4 beds, 2 full baths & open study area. Lower-level rec room/office + full bath. Screened porch off upper-level overlooks fenced backyard. Potential for additional space with walk up attic. Walk to everything- pool, tennis, parks, school, lake, shops. Close to bike baths, University, & hospitals.