Showings begin 9/11. Location, charm & old-world craftsmanship in the heart of Historic University Heights! This brick & stone Tudor is close to campus, the hospital, and shopping. New light filled kitchen and fresh paint throughout. Large rooms, Fabulous woodwork, Arched doorways and gorgeous wood floors! Excellent mechanical systems, a finished attic space with new carpeting and a walk out basement make this home a place for living now and growing later. Private backyard with deck and patio (for hotter). Four bedrooms up or the ability to configure to add an owners suite. Walk to Trader Joes, Badger games or hop on the bike path and get anywhere quickly. Quick closing preferred. Get in soon and you can host a Badger tailgate this fall! Water heater 2015 boiler about 10 years old.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $699,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Pine Cone restaurant in DeForest closed Monday with the owner leaving a note on the door blaming the state and federal government for its demise.
Fort McCoy officials acknowledge there were initial problems with food supply, but that and other issues are being addressed.
The board had previously not required masks in schools after some in the public voiced opposition.
The East Side destination is aimed at dog owners who enjoy beer and, unlike other dog-friendly businesses, has an off-leash area and lots of exited hounds.
A suspicious email from Michael Gableman included an attachment created by "Andrew Kloster," a former Trump administration official.
Long concessions lines, lack of mask wearing on concourses irk Badgers fans at first home football game
Only 28 of 43 concessions locations were open for the Badgers' season opener at Camp Randall. Officials hope more will be open for Saturday's game against Eastern Michigan.
A wrong-way driver caused a fatal crash on Highway 51 in the town of Dunn on Saturday night, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office reported.
Badgers gameday primer: TV, tickets, parking and everything else fans need to know as Wisconsin hosts Eastern Michigan
Whether you are heading down to Camp Randall or watching from the comfort of your couch, the State Journal has Badgers fans covered with a breakdown of everything they need to know as No. 18 Wisconsin tries to get back on track against Eastern Michigan on Saturday night.
A chef nominated for a James Beard Award while working at a restaurant in Philadelphia, is moving back to the Madison area, where he got his start in the industry.
"It removes the industry out of the industrial burial process that we have … it's more emotionally satisfying than that conveyor belt."