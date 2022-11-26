4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $695,000

Brand New Construction "Prairie" style Home In Fahey Fields. This home features a fully equipped open kitchen w/large island, GE Cafe Appliances, Quartz Countertops and beautiful LVP flooring throughout. 4 Bedrooms + Home Office/Den is perfect for a large family. Master suite includes a double vanity, tiled shower and a HUGE walk in closet. Screened In Porch, Electric Fireplace, 3 Car Garage. Unfinished lower level w/ 8'+ ceilings offers room for another bedroom, rec room, home theatre and more! Truly a MUST see!