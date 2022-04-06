Privacy & nature surround this stunning .90 acre wooded sanctuary in Middleton School District. 4 bed 3.5 bath, designed to capture the beauty of the natural scenery through large glass windows & open space. Built by architect John Bruni, rooms include tree-top views & cool mid-century style. LR features dramatic wall of windows, wood detail throughout & impressive 2-story stone wood burning fireplace to be enjoyed from tiered built-in seating. Sunroom w/floor to ceiling windows and access to large exterior deck. Kitchen and dining area float over main living area & include picturesque views. LL has many flex spaces, lg rec room w/wood burning fireplace, & access to exterior patio. 2-car garage. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to live in harmony with nature. The possibilities are endless.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $650,000
