 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $635,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $635,000

First showings begin at 10AM on Friday, Oct. 8th. We're pleased to offer this classic Mid-Century Modern home for only the second time since it was built in 1966. This classic Gem rests on a .91-acre level lot bordered by towering pines and hardwood trees in tranquil Skyview Terrace adjacent to the Highlands. Its intrigue begins in the spacious foyer w/the soft lines of the curved stairway that mirror the rounded entry walls which heightening your interest to explore the rest of this amazing house. Improvements including a gorgeous kitchen w/top shelf cabinets featuring fogged glass pantry doors & more. There’s an abundance of closets & storage space in each room plus a versatile lower level w/a 2nd kitchen. Take the virtual tour, it’s the best way to experience this treasure. UHP $725

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cumbre Vieja volcano creates new problems 18 days after its eruption began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics