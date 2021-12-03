 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $634,900

Showings start 12/2. Gorgeous & historic Victorian home in downtown Madison! ML has original hardwood floors, door & window frames w/ crown molding detail. Spacious entry w/ historic staircase & coat closet, plus living room w/ bay windows. Gorgeous, updated kitchen features granite counters, dark wood cabinetry, SS appliances, stacked double oven & plenty of counter space & is open to formal dining. UL owner’s suite has original wood floors, walk-in closet & add’l closet space, & en suite bath w/ granite double vanity, large soaker tub & luxurious walk-in shower. 2 add’l UL beds have wood floors & generous closet space. Add’l UL bath has granite double vanity & tub/shower combo. Finished LL is unique in older homes & has living space & 4th bed w/ closet. Brand new detached 2 car garage!

