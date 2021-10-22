 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $625,000

Recently updated charming 2-story. The transformation is amazing! Character remains w/beautiful wood floors, trim & crown molding. Modern conveniences added w/many flex spaces to fit today’s needs. Main level includes spacious & bright living room w/woodburning fireplace; formal DR, & newly remodeled kitchen w/eat-in area, high-end appliances & counters w/walkout access to backyard. Wonderful walk thru pantry w/butcher block top & plenty of cabinet storage + mudroom cubby. Upper level w/ primary suite + 3 additional bedrooms. Walkup finished 3rd fl features loft area + office. Fenced back yard w/ sauna, new exterior paint, detached garage & an amazing location on picturesque street w/ shopping, dining, parks & schools.

