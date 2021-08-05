 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $609,900
The Turn -a fantastic community of custom homes surrounded by walking trails & all the Cherokee Country Club amenities. Silverwood Homes will delight you w/ its creative design features & quality of their homes. This cottage-style "right-sized" ranch has been designed for those looking for casual elegance w/ great attention to detail- creative spaces, wood beams, unique light fixtures-all hand seleted by the Designer herself. The ligh fill main lvl affords a comfortable open concept w/ a great room feel that includes a fabulous white kitchen w/ solid surface counters, ss appliances & an island perfect for gathering. The den & en suite primary bedrm w/ a w/walk-in closet & access to the mudroom/laundry complete the main level. LL has Rec Room w/wet bar, 2 addl bdrs & plenty of storage!

