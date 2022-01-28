4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $569,900

Start the new year off right in your new Parkwood Hills home! Lovely soft contemporary with four bedrooms plus office--built-in bookshelves clinch a professional look in virtual meetings. Gleaming quartz countertops in the newer kitchen, along with recently remodeled baths. Ensuite primary bedroom walks out to a deck where you'll sip your morning coffee or count the stars. Gorgeous hardwood inlays greet you and visitors alike in the ample dining room—easy entertaining! Relax in the sunny four-season room, and don’t forget the patio and fire pit outside (2019) perfect for roasting marshmallows amid tall trees! Back inside, the updated rec room boasts fresh paint and brand-new carpeting. Heated garage. Quick commute to west side shopping and dining, walk to the pool! Welcome home!