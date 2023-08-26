In process- as of 8/22/2023 no finishes selected so there is opportunity to make it yours! Drywall/paint complete 8/17. Built by Parade of Homes Builder Dane Building Concepts Amazing condo with main level owner's suite in newly developed Jannah Village. Sun Prairie school district. Open concept with 9' ceilings, vaulted ceiling in living, Quartz counter tops, semi-custom cabinets, island and pantry. First floor laundry. 12X17 PATIO. Basement is not framed currently so there is opportunity to change layout except bathroom. Assessment and tax parcel number consist of two units. This is Lot 6- see plat in pics
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $564,900
