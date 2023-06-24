Estimated completion date August 11 2023. Lot 78 - Spec house being built with finished basemen Quartz countertops, gas fireplace, open kitchen/living space, 3 bedrooms on main level with 2 full baths, PLUS 2 car garage! Basement will have full bath, 1 bedroom, living room. Sq. Ft for basement level approx. 1100. Main level approx. 1725 Sq. Ft
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $556,000
