4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $550,000

Regent Neighborhood - Historic Dutch Colonial home in prime location near West High and close to UW campus. On large lot with two car garage, this home has been in one family for 75 years! Home is south facing and features hardwood floors and bright interiors. Living room with wood-burning fireplace, formal dining room with china cabinet, screened porch, office with built-in shelves, original kitchen, nice entry space from side door. Home is perfect for family with remodeling ideas and updating vision. Property being sold in "as-is" condition.

