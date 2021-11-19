 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $549,900

Showings start 11/19 at 9am. Entertainers rejoice! Open concept kitchen w/granite counters, newer stainless appliances, opens to dining overlooking stacked stone gas fireplace in family room. So many flexible features in this home. Two 1st floor flex rooms off foyer! Choice of 2 primary bedrooms - main or up! Upstairs has 3 lrg bedrms, plenty of closets & 2 baths. Retreat to lower level which boasts more flexibility! Currently a rec room, newly built bar w/ shiplap, bathroom & game space. Vacation to your private backyard w/6ft tall maintenance free privacy fence. Watch the game at your built-in bar w/ granite top, grill station under the gazebo. Enjoy fires on your paver patio w/ built in seating! Loads of storage in this home. 4 car tandem garage at 37 feet deep!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say the costs for your Thanksgiving dinner rose by historic levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics