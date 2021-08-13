4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $530,000

Aren’t you glad you waited for the best? Here it is...beautiful, spacious and naturally bright two story checks all the boxes. Three living areas for everyone to have their space. Formal dining. Beautiful hickory built-ins throughout. Huge, flat partially fenced yard. HEATED Three car garage. Stained deck 2021), new carpet on main and upper levels (7/21), Steam dryer. Kitchen has Granite countertops , Hickory cabinets, Stainless appliances. Hardwood floors, 2014 - Roof (per previous owners), Living room w/ Vaulted ceilings, main level Mud room/laundry with built-ins, Lower level with built-ins and office (also more space ready to finish. Nearby park! Quiet, yet close to shopping.