Charming 4 bed/3 bath Craftsman Bungalow w/ plenty of original character but delightfully refreshed for today! You're welcomed by an amazing 22' front porch w/ quaint swing, perfect for summer evenings. Main level has beautiful oak flooring & features lg. living area w/ stone surround WB fireplace, sizeable dining room + a sunroom, 2 beds & full bath! Updated kitchen w/ solid counters, stainless apps (w/ gas range), and tile BS. Private, spacious Master Suite boats office area, walk-in closet & private bath w/ dual vanities & tile shower. Updated LL w/ rec room, bed, bath, storage & bike garage. 2 car detached garage, patio & mature landscaping w/ native plantings. PRIME location - tucked on a quiet street just off University & walkable to UW/VA Hosp, Hilldale & Campus.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $529,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The rock will be placed on university-owned land southeast of Madison near Lake Kegonsa.
Former UW basketball star, coach Alando Tucker laments ‘mistaken assumptions’ in first statement since departure
The school's all-time leading scorer appeared to defend himself against recent allegations he tried to undermine coach Greg Gard while on the Badgers’ coaching staff.
Motorists must use alternative routes, such as the Beltline and Highway 51/Stoughton Road interchange, the Department of Transportation said.
"He was smart and kind and selfless. And he loved deeply," said Purcell's wife, Ruth Purcell.
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
“It’s not the rock’s fault that it got that terrible and unfortunate nickname,” one bystander said. “But the fact that it’s ... being moved shows that the world is getting a little better today.”
A study mirrored what the CDC found last week: COVID-19 infection, though much rarer among the vaccinated than those without shots, can be spread by both groups.
Getting a COVID vaccine is like wearing a helmet for safety, writes former Gov. Scott Walker.
A woman was home alone at around 10:13 p.m. Saturday night when she heard the doorbell ring multiple times but ignored it, as she wasn't expecting anyone.
Kelly McDermott was reported missing after failing to return from a climb of a 14,137-foot mountain on Sunday.