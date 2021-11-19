Est completion Dec/Jan. Spacious & brand new 4 bdrm home on one of the larger Terravessa lots (OREGON SCHOOLS) w/ Primary Suite on 1st floor! This barn style home features tons of natural light, open concept & flow from dining area to the kitchen w/ island & then to the fmly rm w/ gas f/p & walkout to screened-in porch. Primary features a tiled walk-in shower, dbl sinks & large walk-in closet. 2nd fl has 3 good-sized bdrms & a large loft (sitting area, study or computer area) & 2nd fl bath also has dbl sinks (& plenty of space at over 20ft long!). Hang out on the 26x8 porch & watch the neighborhood activity or enjoy the privacy of the screened-in porch in back. Over-sized garage incl. ample storage for those extras...bikes, tools, lawn equipment, garbage/recycling, etc.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nobody should want untrained teen vigilantes patrolling with illegally obtained guns
Injury epidemic continues as Packers lose Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary, Whitney Mercilus in win over Seahawks
It's possible all could miss significant time.
Wisconsin football players and coaches aren't looking past Nebraska this week, but that doesn't mean we can't make some bowl projections. Here are the most likely destinations for the Badgers.
Democrats revive Biden's big bill; House to vote on Gosar censure; US Northwest devastated by floods
Things to know today: Possible momentum for Biden's big bill; will Gosar be punished?; flooding in the Northwest US. Get caught up.
More than 20,000 Wisconsin football tickets went unscanned last week, and several factors are expected to lead to a smaller crowd this week against Nebraska.
They shall return? Packers hopeful injured defensive stars Za’Darius Smith, Jaire Alexander will play again this season
Za’Darius Smith has not played since the season opener while Jaire Alexander has not played since Oct. 3.
Jackie Rietmann of Merrimac is this week’s You Toon winner.
Additional snowfall of 1 to 2 inches of snow is expected to the north of a line between Wisconsin Dells and West Bend, with highest accumulations near Fond du Lac and Sheboygan.
An additional 57 people were ejected from the game at Camp Randall, 39 of them students, police said.
According to the judge in Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse's trial, it's completely legal for a teenager to walk around with a deadly weapon strapped to his chest.