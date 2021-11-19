 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

Est completion Dec/Jan. Spacious & brand new 4 bdrm home on one of the larger Terravessa lots (OREGON SCHOOLS) w/ Primary Suite on 1st floor! This barn style home features tons of natural light, open concept & flow from dining area to the kitchen w/ island & then to the fmly rm w/ gas f/p & walkout to screened-in porch. Primary features a tiled walk-in shower, dbl sinks & large walk-in closet. 2nd fl has 3 good-sized bdrms & a large loft (sitting area, study or computer area) & 2nd fl bath also has dbl sinks (& plenty of space at over 20ft long!). Hang out on the 26x8 porch & watch the neighborhood activity or enjoy the privacy of the screened-in porch in back. Over-sized garage incl. ample storage for those extras...bikes, tools, lawn equipment, garbage/recycling, etc.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Experts say the costs for your Thanksgiving dinner rose by historic levels

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics