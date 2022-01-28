Stunning transitional home situated on a mature lot. Great room is accented with hardwood floors, woodburning brick fireplace, a cathedral ceiling, and 3 skylights. Sliding patio doors off the sitting area lead out to a brick paved patio. Expansive dining room space. The kitchen has amble cabinets, granite countertops, tile floor, stainless steel appliances. Spacious master bedroom is located on the main floor with Bamboo floors. Second bedroom or den is on the main floor. Updated full bathroom with double vanity, tile floor, and tile surround tub/shower. The second floor features two bedrooms and a full bathroom with double vanity and tile floor. Full basement for future expansion. Oversized two-car garage. Beautiful perennial gardens in the backyard. Walking distance to bus.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000
