4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $525,000

Lovingly-restored home on Madison's vibrant isthmus. Savor the historical details of this classic American Foursquare (original woodwork, wide baseboards, hardwood floors) while taking advantage of everything downtown Madison has to offer. Enjoy a kayak on Lake Mendota, soccer game at Breese Stevens Field, or music festival at McPike Park. Take a stroll to the Farmer's Market, James Madison & Tenney Parks, & James Beard-nominated restaurants. Relax on the wide front porch or backyard garden oasis. The first floor features an open floor plan, updated kitchen, & full bath. Upstairs offers 4 generous sized bedrooms & another full bath. Unfinished walk-up attic w/ master bedroom potential (architectural plans available). New storm door & storm windows. One car garage enters into basement.