 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900

Sparkling hidden gem in the heart of Madison! This beautiful custom built 4BR, 2.5BA home with pristine oak flooring throughout & plaster walls that have been meticulously taken care of. Backyard is a mecca of peace full of mature trees & lush landscaping to soothe your soul. Decks, patio & garden house are perfect for entertaining or relaxing after facing the world all day. Spacious floor plan offers beautiful & cozy spaces with custom solid wood high line bookshelves, in-home offices & an exquisite kitchen with wood cabinetry, island & 2 sinks. Slate floor entry, wood beamed vaulted ceiling, 2 fireplaces. Location is key near the west side, University & beltline access. You must see to appreciate & once you experience this beautiful treasure you will feel & know this is your forever home

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cumbre Vieja volcano creates new problems 18 days after its eruption began

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics