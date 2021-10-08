Sparkling hidden gem in the heart of Madison! This beautiful custom built 4BR, 2.5BA home with pristine oak flooring throughout & plaster walls that have been meticulously taken care of. Backyard is a mecca of peace full of mature trees & lush landscaping to soothe your soul. Decks, patio & garden house are perfect for entertaining or relaxing after facing the world all day. Spacious floor plan offers beautiful & cozy spaces with custom solid wood high line bookshelves, in-home offices & an exquisite kitchen with wood cabinetry, island & 2 sinks. Slate floor entry, wood beamed vaulted ceiling, 2 fireplaces. Location is key near the west side, University & beltline access. You must see to appreciate & once you experience this beautiful treasure you will feel & know this is your forever home
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $524,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"Each of them were 'bright lights' within our student body: positive, kind, funny, inclusive. The loss of their presence will impact our students and staff profoundly."
Jim Polzin: The Badgers' past was celebrated Saturday. But the program's future doesn't look so bright
UW fell to 9-10 in its last 19 games under Paul Chryst. Most of the blame falls on his shoulders.
Authorities have not released the names of the students who were killed in the Saturday night crash.
While this may seem to some like this season’s rock bottom, it’s no given that the Badgers will beat old friend Bret Bielema and Illinois next week.
Two people were killed and three were critically injured when their Amish buggy was hit by a minivan on Sunday night in Grant County, authorities reported.
A former staffer of a marching band in Dane County has been dismissed over allegations that he groomed female students and started relationships with them once they turned 18.
Continuing an unrelenting trend, a developer is proposing to demolish eight two- and three-story apartment buildings for an estimated $50 mill…
The Madison teachers union, Madison Teachers Inc., threw its support behind the student protest.
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
Clint Eastwood has won a $6.1 million lawsuit against a CBD seller who used his name and likeness without permission.