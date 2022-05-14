Move-in Ready 7.19.2022! Built by Wisconsin’s leading homebuilder, you can expect nationally recognized, award-winning, quality craftsmanship in this Veridian home. All Veridian homes are Quality360 certified, meaning they exceed energy-efficiency industry standards and will perform, on average, 70% better than a typical used home. As your local homebuilder, you can expect the best local brands and trades for your home as well. We’ve partnered with Pella®, Kohler®, Floor360 and Auburn Ridge just to name a few. To top it off, Veridian Homes offers a one-year limited warranty, backed by our own dedicated customer service team.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $499,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The outside of the building also was sprayed with graffiti depicting an anarchy symbol, a coded anti-police slogan and the phrase, “If abortions aren’t safe then you aren’t either.”
Michael Gableman and Ron Johnson embarrass the state of Wisconsin in the latest cartoon from Phil Hands.
Group claims responsibility for attack on anti-abortion organization in Madison, warns of more violence
Madison police said Monday that they'd made no arrests in the incident at 2801 International Lane.
Doctors opposed the measure, saying it could remove them from patient care.
“They’re not doing much of anything," former Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez said about the NCAA's guidance on NIL and boosters' involvement in recruiting. Here's what he had to say during a radio appearance Wednesday.
County crews built a bridge of stones to help a tow truck drive into the river and pull out the excavator.
Will Janssen and Diane Dangerfield helped build a program where students feel at home and music "is this trendy thing."
One of Madison's favorite neighborhood bars has a lot to offer in terms of food.
Shooting guard Max Klesmit grew up a Badgers fan, but he has more aspirations than just wearing white and red now that he’s signed to play with the men’s basketball team.
The Hawaii helicopter crash that killed Madison businesswoman Amy Gannon and her 13-year-old daughter, Jocelyn, in 2019 was "a tragedy (that) should never have occurred," a Tuesday report shows.