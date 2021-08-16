Charming Stone Cape Cod backing to Quarry Park in Sunset Village neighborhood, with classic features, original hardwood floors, glass door knobs, 6 panel doors. updated kitchen with eat-in dining, access to the lower level and the back side and front yard. Bright living room w/fireplace opens to large vaulted 4-season sunroom w/access to brick patio and private fenced yard/gardens. 2 bedrooms and full bath on the main level. Upper level features 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and a reading area. Lower level rec room area, 3/4 bath, laundry & cold storage. Updated mechanicals, windows, stainless appliances, storage and very nice large one car garage. Bus line, biking, University, shopping and many conveniences very close.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $479,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Paoli couple is taking over the popular bar Marcine's in the town of Mount Vernon.
Senior fullback John Chenal got married in June and about 30 members of the Badgers football team made the trip to celebrate.
Jonathan Davis is the first Wisconsin men’s basketball player to comment on the leaked audio of a meeting between Badgers coach Greg Gard and last season’s seniors.
The clinical trial comes as Moderna awaits FDA authorization for ages 12 to 17.
The big boulder on Observatory hill, which is the largest of its kind in the immediate vicinity of Madison, is now out where folks can look at it.
Most offered up misinformation or blatant falsehoods about mRNA technology and the vaccine.
Situated in the midst of the Waterpark Capital of the World is the largest outdoor waterpark in Wisconsin Dells and the nation.
A citizen found a fanny pack containing $10,000 in cash, a phone and an ID, and turned it in, Madison police reported.
The release of the detailed population data by the U.S Census Bureau now sends the once-per-decade legislative redistricting process into overdrive.
This new indoor golf and social club has a fun, interesting and well-executed menu along with a cool vibe.