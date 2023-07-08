Could this be the home you've been waiting for? Only about 5 yrs new, this beautiful, upgraded, south backing, green built ranch seems to have it all. Main level living. Open great room. Smart layout. High ceilings. Large windows with tons of sun. Granite counters. Beautiful, builder finished lower level with big windows and lots of light. Plenty of storage. Low maintenance. Quiet, yet great access to everything. Lovely neighborhood. Ample back yard. 2 car garage with just 2 steps into the mudroom with sweet washer & dryer. This lovingly cared for single owner home feels like new, and almost is, and has a design sure to appeal to a wide variety of buyers' needs. Come see why there is such a demand for homes like this. Better hurry!