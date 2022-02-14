Gorgeous 4 bedroom ranch, tucked away in the centrally located Eagle Crest Subdivision. This home boasts beautiful hand-scraped hardwood floors throughout the main living areas, 9 foot ceilings, and newly finished basement. The spacious open floor plan and well laid out kitchen are perfect for entertaining. You will love the sun room which takes you out to private fenced back yard and recently poured patio. The master suite is complete with a fireplace, walk-in closet, large tiled shower and even a soaking tub. With so many great features the home is a MUST SEE. Setup a showing today before this one is gone!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $475,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Too many of the Badgers' flaws were on display, especially down the stretch, during a 73-65 home loss to Rutgers that damaged UW's Big Ten title hopes.
All five voters improperly listed a post office box number at a UPS store as their address.
Madison-based American Family Insurance announced Wednesday the company is raising its minimum hourly wage from $20 to $23 as businesses across Dane County continue to grapple with workforce challenges amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week's Beacons beat from the Times of Northwest Indiana looks at how Wisconsin transfers Trevor Anderson and Kobe King are adjusting to their respective roles with the Beacons.
The footage shows Wilson's bullet-riddled car wedged between unmarked police vehicles as plainclothes officers swarm the scene.
Southern Wisconsin is likely to see accumulating snow Thursday night into Friday morning, followed by more bitter cold, according to forecasters.
Sometimes the answer to shooting woes is more time in the gym. Here’s why coach Greg Gard doesn’t think that’s the solution for the Badgers this time.
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
Open Jim: What will Wisconsin volleyball's rotation look like next season after an offseason of transition?
Lee Sports Wisconsin columnist Jim Polzin answers questions from readers in his weekly mailbag.
The sophomore wing scores 25 points in the No. 14 Badgers' 70-62 victory over the No. 17 Spartans in East Lansing.