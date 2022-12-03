Immaculate home in the sought after Sun Prairie School District! Spend evenings cozied up by the gas fireplace enjoying the sunset through the big picture window. Your dream kitchen showcases a farmhouse apron front sink, gas range, and center island for hosting gatherings. Escape to the owner’s suite w/ walk-in closet & luxurious bath with dual vanities & a tiled walk-in shower. Set your party up for success with the all-inclusive lower level that offers a kitchenette, add’l living space, 4th bdrm, & full bath. Extended mudroom & extra deep garage provide great storage space. Discover the perks of living in the Village of Autumn Lake like not only the proximity to Sun Prairie & East Madison, but also parks, nature walks on nearly 7 miles of trails, & a great community atmosphere.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $474,900
