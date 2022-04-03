 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $450,000

Show 4/1 @ 9am. Location, Location! This Lovely 4 Bedroom, 1.5 baths classic two-story home is not to be missed! This sweet property boasts an updated (2020) Chefs kitchen w/stainless appliances, new cabinetry, with quartz countertops and tiled floor. All bathrooms have been remodeled with clean white subway tile, new counter tops, vanities, lighting and plumbing. Thoughtful design choices make this home feel updated, comfy and functional. Newer mechanicals, Outdoor patio, Fenced in back yard, Refinished hardwood floors, ample closet space, one car detached garage! This fantastic location is close to the University of Wisconsin, Picnic Point, Lakeshore Path, UW hospital, and VA hospital are all within easy walking distance!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics