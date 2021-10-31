Beautiful 4 bed 2 full bath Victorian home located in the fabulous Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood. Only steps from Lake Mendota, Tenney Park and all the, restaurants, cafes, shops and great establishments E Johnson has to offer!!! The character of the original house is still intact with its beautiful wood flooring, wood trim and gorgeous built-in in the dining room. This house has had lovely updates including refinished wood floors, interior freshly painted, 2nd floor bath completely refinished, new carpet in the attic with wet bar and basement drain tile and sump pump. Don't worry about snow removal it's covered by the condo association. Make this your home today and be close to all greatness Madison has to offer; lakes, bike trails, festivals and much more!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $449,900
