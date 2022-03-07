4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $445,000

Showings begin on 3/4. Desirable home in Sandstone Ridge neighborhood situated on a quiet street at one of the highest points of the neighborhood. Kitchen has granite countertops, newer stainless steel appliances, large pantry, new enameled cast iron sink that is open concept to the living room. Sliding glass door goes directly to backyard patio, ideal for outdoor entertaining. Basement has an additional large living area/game room with wet bar for great indoor entertaining as well. Convenient mud room as you enter from garage. Other features include gas fireplace, solid core doors, and ensuite bathroom in primary bedroom. Walking distance to multiple neighborhood parks.