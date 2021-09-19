 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $439,900

Charming & beautiful, well maintained, spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home in Green Tree Hills! Large fenced in back yard with mature trees & family room opens out to large deck! Perfect for entertaining & within walking distance to parks, tennis courts, shopping & easy access to the beltline! Many recent updates incl. new carpet in family room, 2 new water heaters, new furnace & A/C, new toilet downstairs, new gas stove, dishwasher & refrigerator, freshly painted throughout. Lower level wet bar, main level laundry & more

