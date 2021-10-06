 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $439,900

Showings start 9/23. All the space & updates in the convenient location you’ve been looking for in this show-stopping ranch in Madison's Richmond Hill Neighborhood! Open concept main level boasts gorgeous hardwood floors, formal dining, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, bright & airy dinette area w/ walkout to stunning deck overlooking private tree lined yard. 3 main bedrooms on main level and 4th down with full bath. Stellar Lower Level boasts Live-In Suite with full exposure & double walkout to patio and private entrance, 2nd Kitchen area with dining space as well as home office nook, huge rec room can be combined into game room, in home theater, AND exercise room. Short walk to the Great Dane and Metro Market and just a stone's throw from Richmond Hill and Severson Parks!

