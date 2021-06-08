 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $430,000

Tours start 6/8. Spectacular potential with this one-owner, mid-century home in sought after Parkwood Hills neighborhood. Large bedrooms, fabulous den, main floor master, over-sized 2-car garage, huge windows leading to a quiet back yard-come see for yourself how much this home has to offer! Roof replaced 2017. Just minutes to Owen nature conservancy, downtown Madison, parks, restaurants and shopping. Home is an estate sale and being sold "As-is." View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

IA: CYBERSECURITY ATTACK ON COMMUNITY COLLEGE

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics