4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $424,900

Show 4/2. This stunning & spacious 4 bed, 2 bath home will leave you swooning with it's character, charm & sunshine. Quality custom craftsmanship w/the 2nd story completely rebuilt in '14 adding a dreamy primary bedroom w/rare walk-in-closet, 2nd floor laundry, 2nd bedrm & full bath. Main floor features office, bedroom, Kitchen w/Carrara Tile, concrete/butcher block c-tops & SS appliances: Simply gorgeous! Large room dimensions make for excellent entertaining space & dance parties. Other '14 updates include new roof, windows, fiber cement siding, electrical & more. A/C '19. Deep lot is ready for summer & includes perennials, ready to grow garden & an area ready for you to create your patio dreams. Starkweather Creek & the Cap City trail a block away leading you to all the fun things.