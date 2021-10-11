A Place with SPACE! The place to start is HERE! Enter into the light and bright foyer that allows access to the entire home. Lots of room to entertain in the family room, living room, or dining room! Easy access to the large deck overlooking the backyard would be perfect for early morning coffee or relaxing after your day. The large kitchen will allow you to experience the joy of cooking for few OR many! Don't miss the main floor laundry that is attached to the garage for easy transition. Make your way upstairs to access the primary bedroom with attached bath. The additional 3 bedrooms and full bathroom are just down the hall. Need more space? Venture to the finished basement where you'll enjoy a spacious family rec room with walk-out. Best of all....IT CAN BE YOURS. Contact us today!
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $419,900
