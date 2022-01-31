 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $405,000

Showings start on February 5th, 2022. Spacious 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath end unit condo with plenty of room to roam in a great Middleton School district neighborhood. Private entry and a two car attached garage. Stainless steel appliances and Corian counter tops adorn the eat-in kitchen. Formal dining overlooking a balcony and the green space with a pond. Gas fireplace in the main living room. The exposed basement features a bedroom, full bath, family room, and kitchenette. Low condo fee.

