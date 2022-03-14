 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $405,000

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $405,000

Picture Perfect Orchard Ridge Gem tucked away on a quiet street. Walk to schools, pool, tennis courts and more-plus close to the bike path! Welcoming tiled entryway with main level living room and gathering room, dining room & eat-in kitchen. Hardwood floors + new carpet in gathering room. 4 bedrooms all up and 2016 remodel of bathroom with soaking tub & solar tube. Private & beautifully landscaped fenced yard with custom semi-circle brick patio & screen porch. Lower level has a cozy rec room with built-ins & extra office/bonus room. Please see Features and Updates pages in Documents.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics