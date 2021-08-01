 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

Amazing location: 1/2 block to Lake, w/in walking distance to 7 parks & 3 schools! Home has super curb appeal: Stucco exterior & lush gardens greet you upon approach. Great 3 season porch allows for leisure time relaxation w/lake view! Lg open LR/DR combination w/wood floors & trim. Entry closet & air lock entrance a nice feature in the winter! Light & bright Kitchen w/lots of potential. Two bdrms & bath on main level, also w/hardwood flrs. Sellers added upstairs (1990) increasing the living space by adding 2 bdrms and office/studio loft area. Good am't of closets upstairs for storage. Private & secluded backyard complete w/brick patio affords pleasant outdoor meals. See list of updates. Great Opportunity to own in this neighborhood!

