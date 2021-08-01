4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $399,900

$399,900-$419,900 VRP. Here is the "Location, Location, Location" you have been searching for!! On a quiet dead end road just 1 block from Middleton this spacious and unique multi-level home sits on a half acre lot with woods all around, large 2 car garage, deck, sunroom, 4 beds + an office!! Many of the windows are newer, brand new carpets, furnace in 2015, metal roof over garage, Central air, plus wall a/c in 1 bedrm. Upstairs bath with deep soaking tub, free standing wood burner to keep home toasty in winter! All this just walking distance to University Dr in Middleton!! Quick closing preferred.