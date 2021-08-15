4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000

Showings start Aug 20th. Owners have lovingly transformed this home in the past 2.5 yrs! It has been extensively remodeled. New roof, siding, windows, & exterior doors, all new insulation, & drywall. Solar panel, 95% of electrical bill. New kitchen cabinets, countertop, faucet & appliances. New high efficiency 2-stage Bryant furnace, air conditioner (no A/C prior), whole-house humidifier, smart thermostat & all new duct work. New water heater/softener. New carpet & skylights in attic. New bathroom remodels, + completely relocated one. New electric wiring & fixtures, including AFCI, GFCI to bring panel up to current code. New plumbing drains, plumbing supply lines & fixtures. New front porch. Barn door & wood block accents. Oak floors throughout home. Yard is ready for you to landscape!