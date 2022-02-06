Charming 4-bed Cape Cod in the highly desired Westmorland neighborhood just blocks from shopping, restaurants, parks and schools. This home offers an open concept floor plan, loads of natural light and hardwood floors. Spacious first floor primary bedroom with two quaint bedrooms upstairs and full bath. One car garage. Home being sold AS IS. Submit offers by 12pm on MON 2/7
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $375,000
The discussion was advertised as an alternative perspective to the U.S. government’s response to COVID-19.
Earlier fears of the heavy band of snow hitting southern Wisconsin have eased, with the Chicago area now on the northern edge of the heavy snow, according to forecasters.
Stone House Development and Threshold Development Group have an accepted offer on the approximately 60-acre Voit farm off Milwaukee Street seen as a prime spot for in-fill development.
The five-story building would be constructed at highways TT and N just north of Interstate 94, but neighbors express concern about runoff, traffic and nearby wetlands.
The UW defense didn't have an answer for Kofi Cockburn, with Illinois' 7-footer scoring 37 points to lead the 18th-ranked Illini to an 80-67 win over the 11th-ranked Badgers.
The city's first legal tiny shelter encampment on the Southeast Side has provided roughly 30 homeless people safe refuge from the elements, connections to key services, and already for some, a path to permanent housing.
The school's principal said in an email to families Alex West, who died Friday after being taken off life support, was described as "an intelligent, funny and very confident young man."
A woman died at a local hospital of a suspected heroin overdose at a Far East Side hotel, Madison police reported.
The restaurant was so busy some people waited 2 1/2 hours for their pizzas.
The middle blocker leaves Boston College for the Badgers and will potentially have two years of eligibility remaining.