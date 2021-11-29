4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $374,900

 Skip to main content
Showings begin Tuesday, 11/30. Prime west side location! This charming 4Br/3Ba is being sold "as is" and is ready for a new homeowner. Upper level includes vaulted ceilings with an open area eat-in kitchen with SS appliances and living room. Master suite on main level has private bath and walk-in closet. Walk out onto your deck (owner will repaint the deck) to enjoy a panoramic view of the neighborhood. Lower level recreation room has newly installed 3rd full bath. Spacious LL has private Br, bonus room and office/exercise room. Dishwasher, water heater, and furnace motor were replaced in 2018. Ring doorbell and Nest thermostat are included.

