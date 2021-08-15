This home has been in the family for generations. Lots of great memories here. Now it is the time for new memories to be made. Conveniently located to downtown w/ easy access to the beltline. Enjoy fishing, swimming, boating or the Holiday lights. Take a dip in the Goodman Pool just a few blocks away. Walk to Lake Monona or the Bay! Put your feet up & relax on the spacious screened in porch. No bugs to deal with & large enough for tons of furniture. Home has 3 bedrooms upstairs w/ a full bath. The main floor offers a nice open concept with the livingroom, dining room & updated kitchen. Plus either a main floor office/den or possible bedroom & off the kitchen just a few steps down to the guest half bath. Spacious fenced backyard with a huge 2 car detached garage. UHP $525 basic included.
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $349,900
