4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

Show 11/3. Fantastic ranch with an open floor plan on mature lot! This is the one you've been waiting for! So much living space! This 4 bedroom, 3 bath has a walkout lower level! Freshly painted! Newer concrete driveway! The kitchen is large w/ample counter space, newer appliances & storage. Casual dining leads to deck overlooking yard! Primary bdrm has it's own bath! Main bath has newer tiled shower! Entertain family & friends in the lower level rec room with gas fireplace for those winter nights! There's a 4th bedroom, bath & den/office/playroom! Walkout leads to newer patio area! Newer furnace! Tons of storage! Washer & Dryer included! Fun kids swing tucked in ceiling for hours of fun! Too many wonderful things to list! Close to parks, bike paths, shopping, restaurants, dog parks, etc!

