 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $339,900

4 bedroom, well cared for home on corner lot in door creek subdivision. Great east side location close to several popular amenities. House features living room with cathedral ceilings, primary bedroom with vaulted ceilings and lower level exposed basement with great room for entertainment. Enjoy the fenced yard and nice deck.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Strong wind kicking up dust in Arizona

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics