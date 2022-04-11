4 Bedroom Home in Madison - $330,000

No showings until the open house on 4/9/22. MASKS MUST BE WORN. This warm, welcoming ideal ranch home on a spacious fenced lot w/mature trees & perennials galore! This home has character & style! The living, kitchen, dining area, along w/the screen porch & back deck provides a great space for entertaining & socializing w/ friends, family & neighbors. MANY updates! You’ll love the finished lower level w/ a family room perfect for hosting a movie night, plus space for a home office making working from home easy. Did we mention the LL Owner Ensuite w/walk in closet & private bath? Relax at the end of the day on your back patio, overlooking the gorgeous backyard! Walking distance to schools, parks, restaurants, & shopping! Unparalleled location, amenities, opportunity, and value!